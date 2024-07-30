Malkia strikers out to bounce back after Brazil loss

The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, put up a spirited fight before losing to Brazil in three straight sets during their opening match of the Olympic Games at South Paris Arena.

Despite the loss head coach Japhet Munala remained optimistic that the team could bounce back noting the improvements the team had made during the match.

Kenya faces Poland tomorrow in their second match of the group B.

Malkia Strikers began brightly and scored first two points with Leonida Kasaya and pamela Owino being instrumental in Kenya’s early charge.

Brazil rallied from behind with Rosamaria Montibeller and Thaisa Menezes being the architects in their attack as they went on to bag the first set 25-14.

Determined to grab a point in the second set Kenya intensified its attack but it was not to be and trailed 13-7 at the first technical time out as the two time Olympic Champions Brazil clinched the second set 25-13.

At a raucous and packed South Paris arena,Brazil won the third set 25-12 handing Kenya a tougher task ahead of their second match against Poland on Wedbesday.

Malkia will be eyeing to bounce back against Poland buoyed by the improvements made in the opener.

After the Poland clash on Wednesday Kenya will take on Japan in its final fixture on Friday.