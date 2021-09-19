Malkia strikers qualify for World Volleyball Championships

Kenya women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, have secured their qualifications for the 2022 World Championships after making it to the finals of the African Nations Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

The two finalists in the continental showpiece will earn an automatic ticket to the world games set to for Poland and Netherlands in August, next year.

Vile tunaingia finali After winning three straight sets 😎🔥💯

2021 Women’s African Nations Championship

Semifinal 1 Morocco 🇲🇦 v Kenya 🇰🇪 0-3

Set 1: 12-25

Set 2: 21-25

Set 3: 11-25 #TeamKenya Let's go girls 💪 pic.twitter.com/KSwUNOgnTB — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) September 19, 2021

Kenya advanced to the finals of the tournament after a resounding 3-0 (25-12,25-21-25-11)win over Morocco in the semi-finals held on Sunday at Kigali Arena.

The nine-time African champions was set to play Rwanda in the semifinals on Saturday but that was rescinded by the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) after Rwanda was disqualified from the tournament for fielding ineligible players.

The hosts were found guilty of fielding four ineligible players, with the debacle threatening the cancellation of the tournament following a push and pull from Rwanda and CAVB.

The 2021 tournament resumed afterwards following intervention efforts done by CAVB officials and the President Mrs Bouchra Hajij with the Rwandan Ministry of Sports and the governmental officials.