Malkia strikers resume training ahead of Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers

Written By: Karanja David/Oscar Nyagah
19

National women’s volleyball team resumed training Thursday morning at the Kasarani Indoor Arena, ahead of the Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers slated for early next month in Italy.

The former African queens arrived back in the country on Tuesday from Egypt after finishing second behind defending champions Cameroon at the 2019 Women’s African Nations championship.

Malkia Strikers will now focus on strengthening all departments after several unforced errors in reception denied them a chance to bag the coveted African title.

Kenya still has a chance to avenge their loss to Cameroon as the two sides are likely to meet at the African games in Morocco and the Continental Olympic qualifiers in January.

However, it will  be an uphill task for the national team at the  Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers as the side will come up against  powerhouse Italy , Netherlands and  Belgium.

