Malkia Strikers second round hopes on line after loss against Serbia

The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, lost by three straights 3-0 {25-21,25-11,25-20}to World and European Champions Serbia in their third group A match at the Olympic Games.

Malkia strikers who have suffered straight set defeats to Japan and South Korea must now produce a miracle against Dominican Republic in their last match to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the second round as one of the lucky losers.

The nine time African champions have however been hailed for the remarkable improvement they have exhibited at the Games thanks to the 90-day high performance training facilitated by FIVB.

On form opposite player Sharon Chepchumba starred once again emerging as the match’s top scorer with 12 points.

In other group A matches South Korea beat Dominican Republic 3-2 while Brazil rocked Japan 3-0.

Kenya is set to face Dominican Republic on Saturday before winding up her group A campaign against Brazil on Monday August 2nd .