Malkia Strikers second round hopes on line after loss against Serbia

by Bernard Okumu

 

The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, lost by three straights 3-0 {25-21,25-11,25-20}to  World and European Champions Serbia in their third group A match at the Olympic Games.

Malkia strikers who have suffered straight set defeats to Japan and South Korea must now produce a miracle against Dominican Republic  in their last match to keep alive their hopes of  qualifying for the second round  as one of the lucky losers.

 

Kenya’s remarkable set scores at the Games has been attributed to the FIVB programme that saw Malkia Strikers train under the guidance of Brazilian and Kenyan tacticians.

 

The nine time African champions have however been hailed for the remarkable improvement they have exhibited at the Games thanks to the 90-day high performance  training facilitated by FIVB.

On form opposite player Sharon Chepchumba starred once again emerging as the match’s top scorer with 12 points.

 

Korea beat Dominican Republic 3-2 {25-20,17-25,25-18,15-25,15-12,3-2}.PICTURE:COURTESY

 

In other group A matches South Korea beat Dominican Republic 3-2 while Brazil rocked Japan 3-0.

 

Brazil who won the Olympic title in 2012 and 2016 saw off Japan 3-0 (25-16,25-18, 26-24).

 

Kenya is set to face Dominican Republic on Saturday before winding up her group  A campaign against Brazil on Monday August 2nd .

 

 

  

Latest posts

Lionesses begin Olympic campaign on losing note after defeats against New Zealand and ROC

Bernard Okumu

Beach Volleyball :Kenya falters against USA to complicate Olympic dream

Bernard Okumu

Kenya’s beach volleyball team target win against USA to salvage Olympic campaign

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More