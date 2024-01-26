Malkia strikers set to face Egypt in Zone V qualifiers

Malkia Strikers will play hosts Egypt in Zone V qualifiers on Friday after the 10-time African Champions confirmed their participation in the All-African Games scheduled for March 8-23rd in Accra, Ghana.

Kenya and Egypt are the only women teams to have honored the event, therefore automatically booking their place in the tournament and will battle it out in Friday’s qualifiers in Cairo, Egypt.

Malkia will start as favorites after beating the North-Africans 3-0 during last year’s African Championship final in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The 10-time champions were expecting a direct ticket to the tournament as defending champions but were subjected to the qualifiers serving a repeat of last year’s final.

The two rivals are set for a two-legged tie, with the prospect of a third match in case they end in a draw.

Head coach Japheth Munala will seize the opportunity to test his big guns ahead of major competitions; FIVB Challenger Cup in July and Paris Olympic Games in August.

The second leg of the tie is scheduled for Sunday.