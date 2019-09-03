Malkia Strikers set to resume training this week

National Women Volleyball team is expected to resume training this week in preparation for the FIVB World Cup which will be held later this month in Japan.

The team coached by Paul Bitok arrived home Monday night from Morocco after clinching All Africa games title.

During the World Cup, Kenya, United States, Argentina, the Netherlands, Serbia and Brazil will play their matches in Hamamatsu while hosts Japan, Cameroon, Russia, South Korea and the Dominican Republic will be based in Yokohama.

Kenya opens their World Cup campaign on the 14th of this month against United States in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kenya Volleyball Federation boss Waithaka Kioni says, after the World Cup, their target will be to reclaim Africa’s ticket to the Olympics.

Tell Us What You Think