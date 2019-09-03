Malkia Strikers set to resume training this week

Written By: Kennedy Langat
36

#AfricanGames2019
CS Amina received the team who returned from the #AfricanGames2019 in Morocco. Among the team were Malkia Strikers who retained the African Volleyball Title and will be proceeding to the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Cup in Japan later this month.
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

National Women Volleyball team is expected to resume training this week in preparation for the FIVB World Cup which will be held later this month in Japan.

The team coached by Paul Bitok arrived home Monday night from Morocco after clinching All Africa games title.

Also Read  Harambee Starlets through to 2020 Olympic qualifiers

During the World Cup, Kenya, United States, Argentina, the Netherlands, Serbia and Brazil will play their matches in Hamamatsu while hosts Japan, Cameroon, Russia, South Korea and the Dominican Republic will be based in Yokohama.

Also Read  Kakamega Homeboyz beat AFC Leopards 1-0

Kenya opens their World Cup campaign on the 14th of this month against United States in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Kenya Volleyball Federation boss Waithaka Kioni says, after the World Cup, their target will be to reclaim Africa’s ticket to the Olympics.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR