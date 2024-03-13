Malkia Strikers thrash Seychelles in African games

Defending champions Malkia Strikers thrashed a hapless Seychelles in straight sets, in their opening match of the African Games, played at the Multi-purpose Hall, Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra, Ghana.

The 10-time champions have been labelled favorites, setting down the marker in less than 40 minutes- cruising to a 25-15 and 25-8 wins in their first two sets.

Seychelles wouldn’t go out without a fight though, threatening to spoil Malkia’s party – as the holders narrowly edged them 25-22 in the third set.

The decisive victory sees Kenya top Group B and are on course to secure their record extending sixth title.

Meanwhile, the men’s beach volleyball team stormed the quarter-finals after seeing off a robust Rwanda side 2-0 [22-20, 21-19] in their third match.

The Kenyans are aiming for gold in their maiden appearance of the tournament while their female counterparts, who claimed silver in the last edition in Morocco, have already qualified for the last eight with a match to spare.