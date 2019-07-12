Malkia Strikers to face Senegal in AFCON semifinals Saturday

National women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers will face Senegal Saturday evening in the semifinals of the ongoing 2019 Women’s African Nations Championship at October 6 Hall in Giza, Egypt .

The former African queens came from two sets down to trounce defending champions Cameroon in a five set thriller to advance to the last four as group ‘B’ winners.

In the second semifinal hosts Egypt will face powerhouse Cameroon.

The championship will act as a ranking event for African teams.

