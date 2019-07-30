Malkia strikers to take part in Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers

Written By: Richard Munga
The national women’s volleyball team is set to take part in the Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers which will be held in Italy between the 2nd and 4th of next month.

The team coached by Shailen Ramdoo will face hosts Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands in the event.

Coach Ramdoo, who took over in May, said he will use the Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers to determine who will remain in the team ahead of the World Cup in Japan in September.

The coach will also use the Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco next month, to further shake up his side.

Kenya finished second at the Africa Cup of Nations last month after losing out to Cameroon 3-2 in the final.

However, Ramdoo believes his main target will be to help the country return to the Olympics after an absence of over a decade, as Kenya last featured at the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004.

