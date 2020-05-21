Malls, restaurants in Eastleigh, Old Town to remain closed

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
8

Government Spokesman Col (rtd) Cyrus Oguna briefing the press

The Government has clarified that the closure of malls, eateries and restaurants only applies to those situated in Eastleigh and Old Town Mombasa.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Through a statement, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the closure malls, eateries across the country are not affected by the new directive.

Also Read  More than 48,000 people displaced by floods in Tana River County

However, the Government Spokesperson said that the facilities must adhere to the Health Ministry measures to combat the spread of the virus.

While addressing the press Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced the extension of the cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh and Old Town Mombasa until Saturday, 6th of June 2020.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The National Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19 put Eastleigh and Old Town in Mombasa this month after recording a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Also Read  Treasury expects Kshs 500 billion shortfall

CS Kagwe confirmed 66 more cases on Wednesday, the highest number ever since the pandemic hit the country.

Also Read  EABL commits Ksh 50m to the Kenya Covid-19 fund

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 1029.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR