Malware attacks in Kenya decrease by 13pc

Kenya seems to be making headway in the fight against cyber-attacks according to the latest research from Kaspersky.

Kenya which was listed among countries that faced more malware attacks in Africa has reported a 13 pc decrease in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year.

The continent in the same period has reported a 5pc increase, as cybercriminals and hackers continue to focus on African countries considering digital transformation advancements and the increase in remote working resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, four countries account for 85 million attacks, with South Africa being the most targeted (32 million attacks), followed by Kenya (28.3 million), Nigeria (16.7 million), and Ethiopia (8 million). All countries but Kenya saw the relative growth of all malware attacks.

The study reveals that Ethiopia and Nigeria have seen an increase of 20pc and 23pc respectively and South Africa an increase of 14pc, while Kenya’s number of attacks decreased by 13pc.

“Even though the scourge of malware has always been of concern, the past 12-months have highlighted how hackers are refocusing their efforts to compromise consumer and corporate systems and gain access to critical data and information. Given the growth of digital transformation across Africa since last year, the continent has become an attractive target for those looking to exploit a lack of user education and cybersecurity understanding. This has contributed to the large number of personal devices still not having any form of cybersecurity software installed,” says Bethwel Opil, Enterprise Sales Manager at Kaspersky in Africa.

He adds “Malware can get onto a device in several ways. For example, clicking on an infected link or advert, opening an attachment in a spam email, or downloading a compromised app. This means proactive malware protection is essential to safeguard individual users and corporates against these threats,”

Kaspersky is warning users to be wary of using free Wi-Fi at coffee shops, restaurants, and other places as hackers can snoop for unprotected devices.

Kaspersky is recommending the following best practices to consider when it comes to malware protection.