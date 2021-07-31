Mama Ibado Charity donates sanitary towels to keep girls in School

Mama Ibado Charity has Saturday donated sanitary pads and under garments to more than 300 vulnerable girls in Kakamega County to keep them in school.

The Charity organization whose operations are located in Kakamega and Isiolo, said its latest donation will ensure that the girl child continues to stay in school.

It is evident that young girls have been victims of absenteeism and potential school drop outs. As a result, they are unable to commit to their studies and focus on building a better future.

“Most girls of school going age in the region come from poor homes. This is a major reason that contributes to a number of girls missing school for at least four days a month each month due to their menstrual cycle, thus leading to higher rates of girls’ drop out,” said MIC Executive Vice President, Mariam Ahmed.

Poverty levels in the region has forced many to use newspapers, rags, tissue papers, pieces of old clothes and leaves which are unhygienic alternatives to managing their menstrual flow.

“We want to change this by ensuring we reach more girls from various schools in the country and change their wellbeing by giving them back their dignity,” said Ahmed.

Through our partnership with Kakamega Forest Heritage Foundation, under a project dubbed, Pads for Success, the schools benefiting from the sanitary towel donation are: Holy Cross Injira, Lugala Primary and Secondary.

Each girl will receive one year supply of sanitary pads pack that contains a year’s supply of sanitary towels, 4 pairs of undergarments and a health education booklet.

“Our goal is to ensure that Mama Ibado Charity plays a role in ending period poverty among the girl child. We need to live in a world that no girl misses school during her menses. I call upon like-minded individuals and organizations to join this movement of empowering the girl child, said MIC Founder, Ahmed Jibril.

MIC has donated sanitary towels to various schools in Kakamega County for the last 3 years. Plans are underway to increase reach to other counties.