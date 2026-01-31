County NewsNEWS

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital introduces on-site SHA registration for all patients

Timothy Kipnusu
By Timothy Kipnusu
1 Min Read

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has introduced comprehensive on-site SHA registration for all patients to ensure no one is denied treatment due to inability to pay.

Every visitor is now guided through enrollment into the Social Health Authority SHA system before or during treatment, allowing the hospital to offer care first and seek reimbursement later.

Hospital Chief Executive Officer Frederick Obwanda said the facility handles more than 1,500 patients daily and that universal SHA enrollment has helped eliminate treatment delays linked to unpaid bills.

He noted that previous incidents of patients being unable to clear their bills prompted the hospital to adopt the policy.

To meet rising demand in the densely populated Eastlands area, the 324-bed hospital is also expanding.

A new 400-bed wing currently under construction is expected to significantly boost capacity once complete.

