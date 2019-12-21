Mama Ngina Drive Park set to open to the public

The 460 million shillings waterfront Mama Ngina Drive Park is set to open its doors to the public beginning Monday.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata revealing plans to open the park, said security has been beefed up in and around the coastal town which is considered a major tourist destination during Christmas festivities.

Mombasa city remains the preferred holiday destination for many Kenyans and foreign visitors to enjoy the beautiful sandy beaches stretched out from the South to the North coast and tropical ambiance during the festive season.

Elungata says as they expect a tourism boom, security patrols have been increased and officers dispatched to ensure security.

He said police have been deployed to among others spots beaches, churches and popular joints in the region.

At the same time traffic officers have been stationed strategically to deal with the expected surge in traffic as holiday makers begin to throng the coastal town. Elungata has warned motorists and pedestrians against flouting the traffic laws.

meanwhile he also announced that the multi million world-class waterfront Mama Ngina Drive Park will open its doors to the public on Monday next week ahead of the festive celebrations.

This will pave way for revelers to enjoy the facility.

The Park is set to transform the tourist resort town of Mombasa to a Waterfront Destination in the region and expected to attract over 1.5 million visitors during the December holidays.