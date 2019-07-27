Mama Ngina Drive Waterfront project nears completion

The 460 million shillings Mama Ngina Waterfront Park is now at 82 per cent complete Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has said.

Balala said the park, which sits on a 26-acre beach plot facing the Kilindini Crossing channel in Mombasa, will be an iconic tourist attraction site in Mombasa.

According to the project designs, the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park will be an integrated urban destination for tourism, culture, festivals, shopping, dining and relaxation.

Speaking during a routine progress inspection of the project, Balala said Mombasa should embrace the project.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



“I’m optimistic that the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park will be an iconic tourists attraction centre. It will boost the economy of Mombasa by the number of local and international tourists coming to the region,” said Balala.

The Tourism CS said courtesy of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger services, Mombasa has continued to receive a large number of domestic tourists.

“We are now hoping that this park will be an attraction site for both locals and international tourists coming to Mombasa,” said Balala.

The state-of-the-art project, which was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on January 7, is expected to host this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Accompanied by Tourism Principal Secretary Joe Okudo, Tourism Chief Administrative Secretary Joseph Boinett and Mombasa County leadership, Balala said the contractor, Suhufi Agencies Limited, will hand over the project on August 15 to the national government.

He said progress has since been made in the construction of the state-of-the-art amphitheater, the Pigeon Towers, the ablution blocks, the two main gates leading to the park and the Kilindini Cultural Centre.

Balala said the sewage treatment plant and the transformer room for the electricity will take quite sometime to be completed.

The project was initially supposed to be completed by May 31, but had to be delayed because of changes in design.

“We had to add an additional two months because of the alteration in the earlier designs. We had to make adjustment in the presidential square because at first the design was not meant for national presidential functions,”said Balala.