Mama Ngina Waterfront project now 90pc complete

The rehabilitation and upgrade of the Mama Ngina Drive Recreational Park is underway.

In a media briefing on Friday, the Cabinet Secretary, Tourism and Wildlife Hon. Najib Balala said that he was satisfied with the current progress that has seen various key infrastructure in place.

The Culture Centre and the amphitheater which are some of the key iconic features of the park are ready complete. The park is currently out of bounds for the public to allow for fast tracking of the rehabilitation.

The Cabinet Secretary lauded the Country government and the County Commissioner for their support in the project citing that the same would complement all the efforts by the county in rehabilitating the city. This comes after a major rehabilitation of the Kibarani dumpsite. He called on for patience from the Mombasa residents and promised that the result would be a world-class facility that they would be proud of.

Not only will the facility avail opportunities for entertainment and business opportunities for local trade but it will be a center for the preservation of the Swahili culture and the history of this coastal town spanning over 1000 years. The current infrastructure will allow for aesthetic improvements to the park to modernize it as part of accommodating modern demands.

The upgrade comes ahead of the preparations to host this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20 that will be presided over by His Excellency the President, H.E. Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking after the inspection of the project, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Hon. Najib Balala, said that the refurbishment would go a long way into enhancing the profile of the venue as both a top recreational facility as well as a key tourist attraction at the coastal city.

“We are pleased with the work which has gone into modernizing this venue as it significantly enhances the profile of the city of Mombasa which is a key tourism destination. It will serve to enhance the coastal experience for visitors. It also confirms to our long-term strategic objective of enhancing Mombasa’s glory as a leading tourism destination in Kenya,” said Hon. Balala.

The rehabilitation, which is a national project led by the Hon. Balala involves among other enhancements, the construction of a state-of-the-art amphitheater, pigeon towers, enhanced kiosks, an improved water reticulation system, presidential square, a modern wastewater treatment plant, street lighting, leisure walk ways, modern gates and walkways.

The presidential square is envisaged to host up to almost 25,000 people will be a target venue for key local and international events.

The re-opening of the park will benefit not only the residents of Mombasa but both local and international visitors.

