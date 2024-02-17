Mama Rachel holds talks with Princess Zahra

First Lady Rachel Ruto met with Princess Zahra Aga Khan Daughter to His Highness the Aga Khan.

The meeting explored opportunities for collaboration and mutual support in advancing various initiatives across Kenya.

The two discussed the advancement of women’s economic empowerment, healthcare, and education.

The Aga Khan Development Network has a longstanding history of collaboration with the Government of Kenya across various sectors such as industry, tourism, financial services, clean energy media, health, education, community development, and infrastructure.

Princess Zahra Aga Khan is in Kenya for a six-day visit to attend the global convocation ceremony of the Aga Khan University. She will also visit several projects undertaken by the Aga Khan Development Network in Kenya.