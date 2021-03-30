Mama Sarah Obama’s burial currently underway in Kogelo

The burial ceremony for the late Mama Sarah Obama is currently underway at her home in Kogelo, Siaya County.

The late Mama Sarah will be interred shortly after the 1 o’clock prayers according to Isamic burial rights.

A host of leaders from both levels of government are attending the burial among them Foreign affairs cabinet Secretary Rachelle Omamo, ICT PS Jerome Ochieng, Siaya governor Cornel Rasanga and his Kisumu counterpart Professor Anyang Nyong’o.

Members of the public have been locked out of the burial ceremony of former US President Barack Obama’s grandmother due to Covid 19 protocols.

County Commissioner Michael Ole Tialal said only close family members and few guests approved by the family will be allowed to attend the burial.

Tialal also said that a number of roadblocks had been erected along the roads leading to the compound, saying politicians will not be allowed to bring their supporters along.

Mama Sarah died on Monday morning at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital where she was undergoing treatment.