Mama Shabiki tournament would be better and bigger in future,says Edith Nyenze

The third edition of Mama Shabiki tournament staged in Kauwi Primary School grounds was a successful event according to competition sponsor and Kitui West Member of Parliament Edith Nyenze.

The first term lawmaker promised sports lovers in the constituency that upcoming editions would be massive in terms of teams taking part,disciplines up for grabs and prize money for respective winners

“This year a good number of teams took part and in the future we promise to make it a better championship in terms of elite teams that would participate and the number sports disciplines that would be available for competition ” she said.

Kathivo FC were the men’s football champions after beating Bacca FC in the during the finals of the game that attracted a total of 186 teams taking part.

Kathivo FC thrashed Bacca 6-5 in penalties, after drawing 1-1 during regulation time of a heated game in Kabati.

Mutanda Ladies football club also bashed Matinyani Starlets to clitch the women’s champion title with a clear 2-1 win.

Bacco volleyball team also claimed a close victory, after beating their old-time opponents Kwa Mumo by 3-1 sets in the volleyball category.

In the ladies’ category, Kyondoni Ladies claimed a clean victory against Matinyani Starlets by 3-0 sets.

The tournament, featuring both men and women in the disciplines of Volleyball, Netball and Football, is now a permanent calendar event used to nurture and identify talent as well as build mutual trust, friendship and sense of teamwork among the youth across the constitutuency.