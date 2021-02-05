MTV Africa postpones the award show that was set to take place in Kampala

MTV Base is postponing the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards. We will keep fans updated as we have more news. pic.twitter.com/yLvxxZpaVs — MTV Base Africa (@MTVBaseAfrica) February 4, 2021

Without providing details, MTV Africa has announced through its social media accounts that the MTV Africa Music Awards popularly known as the MAMAs has been postponed to a later date.

Some parts of this year’s event were expected to be virtual due to the ongoing global pandemic while the awards show itself took place in Kampala, Uganda with Dj Khaled scheduled to virtually host the event.

The news comes weeks after Uganda held its national elections.

Some of Kenya’s top musicians are nominees for the 2021 MAMAs including Khaligrpah Jones, Nadia Mukami, Sauti Sol and Ethic.

MTV has yet to announce the new date for the awards show.

