Mambo online carves niche in online shopping

With the rapid growth in online shopping trends and the need for safe and convenient shopping, Mambo Online has carved a niche in the e-commerce space becoming the preferred and favourite online shopping platform in East and Central Africa.

The platform is user-friendly for vendors, enabling quick sign-up, upload of products, real-time stock and price management.

By having the app on the phone, one can access it from wherever and make their order, and it will be delivered right to their preferred location.

Mambo Online has great deals daily, weekly, and monthly, proving to be the ultimate one-stop-shop for all customer needs.

Under one roof

Substitute and complementary products are brought to a customer’s attention for purchase by multiple vendors. Mambo online has second-hand clothing and shoes available for sale from various vendors.

“It provides opportunity for sellers to gain access to a vast client base while affordably attaining the digitization of their business. The diverse mix of sellers enables buyers to gain access to a wide range of products including, Electronics (e.g., phones, tablets, computers, laptops, and home electrical & electronic appliances), household items; food market (fast foods, grocery & dry food items), ladies and men fashion and many more” says the company.

The app can be downloadable from the Google Play store.

Mambo online is also on various social media platforms like Facebook @Mambo Online and Instagram @mambo.onlineltd.