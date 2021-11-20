Mamelodi beats Hasaacas Ladies to lift CAF Women’s Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns beats Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 to win the title of the first edition of CAF Women’s Champions League.

Morifi started the scoring with an assist from Mgcoyi at the 33rd minute, then Mgcoyi herself added another goal at the 65th minute to end it 2-0 for her team, despite her teammate Regina Mogolola receiving a red card at the 92nd minute with VAR review, just 2 minutes after being subbed into the game.

Hasaacas Ladies head coach Yussif Basigi conceded the defeat promising to bounce back in next edition.

“It’s unfortunate that we did not win. We came in with the intention of wining, but it was almost impossible. We will be ready to win the next edition of WCL, My centre backs had to cover more for the half backs. I never taught my players to set offside traps, so the second goal did not happen because of that”, Basigi remarked.

He added: “The next edition will surely be tougher, we came here and saw it all. Everyone will go back and get stronger for the next time”. It’s historic for us to be in the final, because others came and go, but we stayed”.

Jerry Tshabalala who became the first head coach to lift the title praised his side for the meticulous display in the final.

“I was afraid we were not clinical enough, but today we were marvelous. I’m very happy of my girls”. I spoke to Mgcoyi and told her that she needs to bring it to the party, and that’s what she did. I’m proud of her and the whole team . I saw how Hasaacas Ladies played before. I needed to press them with three strikers. Lucky enough, they are not taller than us. We had confidence playing our football, and we frustrated Hassacas Ladies even though they played good football”,Jerry said..

“We came to this tournament and saw the level of competition ‘’, Tshabalala said adding ‘’ I assure you next time, it will be even tougher”. We are the first team the WCL and we did it without conceding a goal”.

The inaugural CAF Women’s Champions league brought together eight teams drawn from the five Confederation of Africa Football ,CAF, regional federations.

Kenya’s Vihiga United participated in the tournament exiting at the group phase after two losses and registering one win.