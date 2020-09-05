Mamelodi Sundowns show nerves to win 3rd consecutive South African Absa Championship

Kenya’s Teddy Akumu’s, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club – drew 1 – 1, and lost the South African Absa Championship to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi as they’re fondly referred, lost the battle of nerves as they conceded an equalizer in the second half.

In a nail biting grand finale that had them top the league and, in control of their own destiny, saw them inexplicably drop the clanger.

It was a bitter pill to swallow but didn’t come as a surprise to pundits, considering their recent slump in form.

“They gave us a scare. It was tough but a good life lesson and am happy we came up on top”, said coach Pitso Mosimane.

The battle for the top spot had gone down to the wire and, many had thought that Kaizer Chiefs, would have broken the stranglehold of their bitter rivals at the top considering that at some point they were, 18 points ahead.

Mamelodi Sundowns though, wrapped up their third consecutive championship by walloping Black Leopards 3 – 0.

Akumu a journeyman of sorts, had expected to add to his trophy gallery but as it is, he will have to wait for another year.

Anthony Akumu has previously played for Gor Mahia in Kenya, Ahli Al in Sudan and Zesco in Zambia.

