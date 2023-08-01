Mammito announces ‘Mammito & Girlfriends’ event set for end of August

The event has been dubbed ‘Girlfriends’ will feature several Kenyan comedians

Kenyan stand-up comedian and one of Africa’s leading voices in comedy and entertainment, Mammito Eunice, will headline The Mammito & Girlfriends comedy night event slated for 26 August 2023 at the Nairobi National Museum’s auditorium.

Dubbed ‘Girlfriends’ – this is the second edition of her comedy event, following December’s Mammito & Friends – her first self-produced music and comedy event. Mammito & Girlfriends will feature several elite comedians including Justine Wanda, Ruth Nyambura, Shazz Nderitu and Ciku Waithaka.

Ahead of the show she says, “I’m elated to be sharing my platform with these comical women that I am proud to also call my friends, whom I’ve also shared the stage with before. They all have different perspectives on daily life issues, politics and even relationships. Their views are non-conforming and I like that. This is why I want my fans to meet my girlfriends.”

Here’s a brief about the all-female stand-up comedy lineup.

Justine Wanda who is also a comedy writer and political satirist says, “I’m witty, chaotically charming and have a strong penchant for dark humour.”

Ruth Nyambura who is a Financial Analyst by profession says, “If don’t judge a book by its cover was a person, it would be me. My calm demeanour won’t prepare you for my funny side. My wicked and intelligent humour will leave you gasping for breath with laughter.”

Shazz Nderitu wears many hats. She’s an Interior Designer, MC and Mathematics Teacher among other things. She says, “I do stand-up comedy to appease the ancestors and because I am awesome at it. My excellent commentary on issues will make me your next darling!”

Ciku Waithaka is a TV & Film producer, Voice Over Actor & Writer is also a force in the comedy space. She’s warm, deceptively funny and adorable.

Mammito is a trendsetting entertainer and stand-up comedian whose content resonates with millions of her fans in Kenya, Africa and beyond. She is currently preparing to headline and perform for the first time in Doha (Aug 10 2023) at The ‘African Night of Laughter’ event which is the biggest comedy event in Qatar.

The event is presented by Oryx Entertainment and is dedicated to showcasing the in-depth strength of African comedy around the globe. The comedy event which is supported by the Embassy of Kenya and the Embassy of Nigeria will also feature Oga Sabinus (Mr. Funny) from Nigeria.