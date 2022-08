The normally silent corridors of justice today witnessed a spectacle reminiscent of the 2017 presidential petition with a truck load of dozens of cartons delivering Azimio la Umoja’s evidence to support their bid to nullify the declaration of William Ruto as the president-elect. Whereas the deadline this time round was not midnight but during the day, it was still the same rush to present a water-tight case and with bevy of legal minds tagging along.

