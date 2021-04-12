Man accused for impersonating KPLC employee charged

A man accused of defrauding an accused person of Kshs. 21M by pretending that he would help him out in Kenya Power case has been charged.

Josephat Amiti appeared virtually before magistrate Martha Mutuku and denied the charges read against him.

He was accused that on diverse dates between January 5, 2016 and March 5, 2021 in Nairobi, with intent to defraud obtained a sum of Sh 21,266,718 from Francis Gachanja in pretenses that he was in a position to help him to sort out a case where he was charged by Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

The accused was charged in another count with impersonating to be an employee of Kenya Power and Lighting Company Limited to Francis Gachanja Mungai.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He is said to have committed that offense on January 1, 2016 and March 3, 2021 in Nairobi with intent to defraud falsely represented himself to be an employee of Kenya Power and lighting company.

He was released on Sh 3 Million cash bail or a bond of Sh 5 Million.

Tell Us What You Think