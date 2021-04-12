Man accused of defiling 6-year-old daughter set to be charged

A man accused of defiling his 6-year-old daughter a week ago in Megogo Village, Kisii county will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Julius Ogamba Ongera was arrested on Sunday afternoon by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal investigations.

The rape incident had outraged many Kenyans after photos of the minor’s blood-soaked clothes were shared on social media

It is alleged that the suspect lured her daughter into a thicket where he committed the beastly act.

— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 11, 2021

Ongera is said to have went ahead to threaten his wife with dire consequences, if she dared to report the matter to Police.

However, after the minor’s condition worsened, she was rushed to Marani Sub-County hospital by her mother, where nurses found out that she had been defiled and immediately alerted security officers.

The suspect immediately went into hiding after detectives launched a manhunt.

His attempt to escae arrest were however short-lived after he was arrested by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau & their Kisii counterparts, at his hideout in Kongasis, Kiambogo in Nakuru County.

