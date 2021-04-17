Man arraigned in court for attempting to rape a police officer

A 40-year-old man was on Friday arraigned at a Kabarnet court after he sneaked into a female police officer’s house in Kabartonjo Police Station in Baringo North during the wee hours of the night.

Vincent Kipruto Kibet alias “Japan” was charged with three counts of stealing, handling of stolen property and attempted rape against an administration police constable (APC).

The particulars of the case state that Kibet on the 14th day of April 2021 at about 12:50 am-midnight unlawfully stole one skintight valued at Ksh 500 the property of APC Sally Wotia as well as one skirt and a blouse belonging to a fellow female police constable.

Kibet, on the second count, was charged for handling stolen goods contrary to section 322(1) of the penal code.

He is also accused of sneaking into a house of the APC during the wee hours of the night while naked with an intention of raping her.

Kibet who appeared before Kabarnet resident magistrate Viennah Amboko looking undeterred from the accusations while still wearing the female clothing denied all the charges.

The court was told that “Japan” was arrested the next day early in the morning at his Kaptere village after local residents positively identified a trouser and a t-shirt he left behind when the female officer screamed for help.

The magistrate granted the accused a cash bail of Ksh 10,000 and a bond of Ksh 20,000 with one surety of a similar amount.

The case will come up for hearing on 18th next month, where six police officers are expected to testify.