Man arrested for defiling 15-year-old stepdaughter

Police in Ndhiwa Sub County have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly defiling a class seven pupil who is a daughter to his inherited wife.

The suspect identified as John Otieno Agira from Osodo village in Komungu sub-location was arrested Monday evening by officers from Kamato Police Post and the area assistant chief.

Osodo was then handed over to officers at Ndhiwa Police Station over accusation of committing the heinous act with the 15 years old girl.

It is reported that Osodo who hails from Suba South constituency has been defiling the girl on several occasions when the woman he inherited was away from home.

The assistant chief of Komungu Sub Location, Kenneth Otieno Ogutu said that the mother became suspicious Monday when she saw the girl walking with difficulty prompting her to ask for an explanation from the minor.

The administrator added, “on interrogation, the girl revealed that Agira had inherited her mother three years ago after her husband passed away.”

The minor revealed that the suspect had carnal knowledge with her a number of times inside their house when her mother was not around and threatened to kill her should she reveal it to anybody.

The girl has been experiencing pains following the defilement incidents but feared to disclose the matter because of the death threats she had received.

She was taken to Ndhiwa Sub County Hospital for medical examination while the suspect is being detained at Ndhiwa Police Station awaiting to be arraigned.