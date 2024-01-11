Man arrested for impersonating former Nairobi governor, fleecing unsuspecting targets

Police in Nairobi are holding a twenty nine year-old man accused of obtaining thousands of shillings from unsuspecting members of the public through false pretense.

Newton Paul Kengere is accused of impersonating former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in a falsified educational loan syndicate.

He was arrested by detectives in Kisii’s Riokindo Ward within Kenyenya sub-county after the former governor lodged a complaint at Capitol Hill Police Station.

Sonko had reported several Facebook accounts that were being operated by the suspect, who purported to be working with the Sonko Rescue Team and coordinating an initiative to help needy parents with school fees challenges.

Kengere is said to have been authoring messages requiring interested persons to register with 1,000 shillings for the advance loans which he said, would not accumulate any interests. To secure a loan, those interested had to also send their ID numbers, full names, location and state the purpose.

The handset said to have been used to send enticing messages to vulnerable targets and several simcards were recovered during the operation.