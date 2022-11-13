Man arrested for kidnapping step son and demanding for Ksh 50,000

A middle aged man is in police custody after kidnapping his step son and demanding for a Ksh 50,000 ransom to release the boy.

Detectives have rescued the 8-year-old boy and reunited him with his distraught mother.

Everline Nandera Saturday morning filed a report filed at Embakasi police station at around 9:30am, saying she had left their home in Embakasi’s Tel Aviv area at the crack of dawn, for Muthurwa market.

When she returned at around 9:20am, she found her husband and the son missing.

A note had been left behind by the husband Nemwel Ondari, 32, demanding for a ransom of Ksh 50,000.

In the note, the man also warned his wife that he would kill the boy using a kitchen knife which he had carried, should she report the matter.

Detectives from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) based at DCI Nairobi area were assembled and a manhunt for the suspect launched.

The detectives assisted by their Embakasi counterparts traced the suspect and arrested him at the NMS Green Park matatu terminus off Haile Sellasie avenue, a few hours later.

The detectives established that the couple had a heated argument last night and after Everline left early in the morning for Muthurwa to fend for her family, the man packed his clothes and a kitchen knife in two bags, before taking off with the innocent boy.

The detectives pounced on the man at around 4pm, as he eagerly waited for the ransom to be deposited into his Mpesa account.

He was escorted to Embakasi police station, where he is cooling his heels awaiting arraignment.