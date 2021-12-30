Man arrested in Busia ferrying bhang strapped to his body

Police in Busia have arrested a middle aged man who was ferrying cannabis sativa strapped on his body.

Busia County Police Commander Maxwell Nyaema said that the 40-year-old Albert Wabwire was intercepted by police officers manning a road block near River Suo along Kisumu Busia road.

“Upon inspection, the officers found the man in possession of 80 brooms of a plant suspected to be cannabis sativa concealed inside a bag and some strapped around his body,” he said.

Nyaema added that the suspect who was on foot from Busia town towards Matayos was escorted to Busia police station with the exhibits and will appear in court tomorrow.

He urged the local residents to refrain from engaging in such illegal businesses adding that those found culpable risked arrest and prosecution.

The police commander disclosed that the incident occurred at around 3.30 am on Thursday