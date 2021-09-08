A man reported to have allegedly sodomised two 7-year-old minors in Kenol, Murang´a County has been arrested by detectives from the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The suspect, identified as Kariuki alias Moi was arrested Tuesday after the two boys who went missing from their homes Monday night, narrated their disturbing ordeal in the hands of their tormentor.

On their twitter handle, the DCI said the two school-going pupils were found stranded at Kenol’s Migingo dumpsite, where the suspect disposed them after the beastly act.

One of the minors’ mother Caroline Njoki tearfully narrated to our officers how she found her son together with the other victim at the dumpsite, appearing destitute and in shock.

She had spent the whole night Monday, looking for her son in vain.

The minors were immediately rushed to Murang’a level V hospital for specialized medical attention.

The suspect was also escorted to the same facility under tight security, to have the necessary specimen collected from his body for forensic analysis for a watertight case.