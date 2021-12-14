Man arrested transporting Cannabis Sativa, 73 brooms recovered

Police in Suba South, Homa Bay County have Tuesday afternoon arrested a man transporting Cannabis Sativa in a sack and recovered 73 brooms of the illegal drug in Nyabomo village along Magunga-Nyabera road.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from Magunga Police Station laid an ambush and arrested Sylvanus Okeyo, who was transporting the herb on a motorbike.

The arrest comes after multiple similar successful operations against drug peddling and abuse in the County, led by security agencies and members of Community Policing.