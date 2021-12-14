Man arrested transporting Cannabis Sativa, 73 brooms recovered

Beth Nyaga
Police in Suba South, Homa Bay County have Tuesday afternoon arrested a man transporting Cannabis Sativa in a sack and recovered 73 brooms of the illegal drug in Nyabomo village along Magunga-Nyabera road.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from Magunga Police Station laid an ambush and arrested Sylvanus Okeyo, who was transporting the herb on a motorbike.

The arrest comes after multiple similar successful operations against drug peddling and abuse in the County, led by security agencies and members of Community Policing.

Sylvanus Okeyo, who was transporting the herb on a motorbike
