Man attempts suicide after murder of sister-in-law in Homa Bay

Kasimba village residents in Homa Bay County were left in shock and disbelief after a man hacked a brother’s wife to dead after his wife walked out on him.

The man also attempted to commit suicide after the incident which happened on Saturday at 11.30 am.

According to residents the man accused his sister-in-law of causing his wife to leave him.

Lilies Wachira, Rachuonyo south sub county police commander confirmed the incident saying the victim Rose Atieno, 22, was found lying in a pool of blood outside her house with multiple deep cuts on her body.

“Her left hand was chopped off,” she said.

The police commander said the suspect Zachary Ochieng Chore Alias Aseda, 37, also attempted suicide by jumping in front of an oncoming vehicle on the Oyugis- Kisii highway.

“The suspect sustained minor injuries in his suicide attempt. He has been arrested and is now in police custody awaiting arraignment before court,” the officer said, adding police are investigating the incident.

Following the incident, irate villagers destroyed the home of the suspect.