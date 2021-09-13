Man beats wife to death after finding her drunk in Siaya

Police officers in Siaya County are holding a man for beating his wife to death after he found her drank at a chang’aa drinking den in Ugenya’s Jera village.

Kevin Onyango, 34, is reported to have gone home on Saturday evening after a long day at work and found his wife missing. He looked for her frantically, only to find her at a chang’aa drinking den heavily intoxicated.

“An infuriated Onyango descended on her with kicks and blows further immobilizing his 42-year-old wife Emmaculate Mayavi, who could barely stand on her feet,” said the police

He then put her on a wheelbarrow and pushed her home, where she is reported to have developed complications and passed away during the night.

The suspect is currently in custody at Sihay police station, being processed for arraignment to answer to murder charges.