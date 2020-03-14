Man bites off ex-girlfriend’s nose in horrific attack

Written By: KNA
25 year old Sefa Kerubo at her residence in Bulanda area, Busia County
A 25 year old woman from Bulanda area in Busia County is nursing nose injuries after she was assaulted by her former boyfriend.

Sefa Kerubo says her ex-lover attacked her at the current boyfriend’s house Thursday night before biting her nose and running away.

“It was last evening when he found me lighting jiko, caught me and bit my nose before running away,’ she said.

She has since reported the case to Busia Police station after being treated at Busia County Referral hospital.

Kerubo is now awaiting plastic surgery following medical assessment.

She called on security officers to arrest the suspect and ensure that justice is served.

 

Claire Wanja

