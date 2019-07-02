Man calls for DNA test on Saitoti’s son Zachary Musengi

A man alleging to be the father of the late George Saitoti’s son, Zachary Musengi’s is now demanding that a DNA test be conducted to ascertain claims that he is the biological father.

Sebastian Maina Ngunju has for the last seven years been embroiled in a row over Musengi who he says was abducted in unknown circumstances and ended up being Saitoti’s son.

In the latest filings at the High Court, Ngunju says that in order to lay the matter to rest with finality, a DNA test should be conducted to aid the court in establishing the truth and making a verdict on the paternity of Musengi.

Court of Appeal judges Philip Waki, Patrick Kiage, and Roselyn Nambuye had in June 2017, concluded that Musengi was not the son of Ngunju and his wife Elizabeth Maina.

Consequently, the judges unanimously declined a plea by Ngunju to reopen or review the case and ruled the matter had been withdrawn through a mutual understanding by both parties in July 2013.

Saitoti died in a helicopter crash in 2012.

