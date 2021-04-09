Swabir captured on video torturing a suspect released on bail

Swabir Abdulrazaq Mohamed, 33, who was captured in a widely circulated video clip torturing the victim for allegedly trespassing into the factory’s premises has been released on a Kshs 50,000 bond and a surety of the same amount or pay a cash bail Kshs 50,000 after denying assault charges leveled against him.

Before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet,the accused was charged with causing bodily harm to a street urchin Evans Odhiambo who ekes his living through seeking alms in the streets of Mombasa.

According to the charge sheet the 25 years old lad was subjected to untold anguish through burning using the flaming drops of the mosquito net.

Swabir Abdulrazaq Mohamed, who works as a security guard at Ajab Unga Factory in Shimanzi, is said to have tortured the victim for allegedly trespassing into the factory’s premises and was arrested by the DCI sleuth based in Mombasa after video clip of him molesting Odhiambo was widely circulated in the media platform.

According to the DCI files, the complainant who had his hands tied and neck secured on an electricity pole using a rope, wailed in despair as he begged for mercy but was not accorded any by the security guard.

Officers from the DPP had opposed the release of the accused on ground of the safety of the complainant.

The officers from the DCI also presented medical reports from Coast General Hospital elaborating the nature and extent of injuries Odhiambo sustained when he was assaulted.

While delivering his ruling on bond Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet said the compelling reasons to deny the accused bail freedom should have been supported by an affidavit presented by the sleuth’s investigation but none had been presented, however the accused was warned not to interfere with witnesses.

The case will be mentioned on 26th of this month.

Meanwhile, a South African National accused of defrauding a businessman of Ksh 10 million by pretending that he would sell 40 Kilograms of Gold to him has been charged.

Tshepang Godfrey Sidumo Alias Amar is said to have falsely pretending that he was in a position to sell 40 Kilograms of Gold to him, a fact he knew to be false.

Sidumo is accused that on February 12, 2018 at Deeds Company Limited along Gatanga Road in Kilimani area within Nairobi County, with intent to defraud, obtained from Nashwan Kamal the sum of USD 97500 equivalent to Ksh 10,725,000.

The prosecution told magistrate Martha Mutuku that the accused has another file at city court and they need to review it before he is released.