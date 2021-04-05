Man captured on video torturing suspect in Mombasa arrested

The Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have Monday arrested a man captured in a viral video torturing a suspected offender in Mombasa County.

Swabir Abdulrazaq Mohamed, 33, who works as a security guard at Ajab Unga Factory in Shimanzi, Mombasa, went into hiding immediately after torturing the victim for allegedly trespassing into the factory’s premises.

Using a burning mosquito net, Abdulrazaq is seen in the video subjecting the victim to untold anguish by burning him using the flaming drops of the net, as he whips him using a plastic pipe.

The attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, has been drawn to the attached sensitive video clip, doing rounds in sections of the social media. The inhumane punishment meted on the victim, on suspicion of having committed a crime is not only callous pic.twitter.com/2f21CkpBAH — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 4, 2021

The victim, whose hands were tied and neck secured on an electricity pole using a rope, wailed in despair as he begged for mercy, from the visibly happy tormentor.

The victim who is yet to be identified, is said to be a street urchin who ekes his living through seeking alms in the streets of Mombasa.

Abdulrazaq reportedly went into hiding immediately a manhunt was launched for him but detectives were made aware of his whereabouts following a tip-off to the DCI anonymous call centre from a concerned member of the public.

Abdulrazaq alleges to have handed over the victim to two police 0fficers, whom he cannot identify or remember the Police Stations where they are attached.

“However, we have since established that no such report was filled in any Police Station within Mombasa on the material day. Further, in the victim’s state, there isn’t a Police Station that would have booked him before he was treated.” Said DCI

Detectives are currently looking for the victim to file his statement.

Meanwhile, the suspect will be arraigned in court on Tuesday to answer to charges of grievous harm, with charges of attempted murder also being considered.