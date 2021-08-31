Man charged for attempting to extort Speaker Lusaka

A man has been arraigned in court and charged with attempting to extort Sh100,000 from Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Victor Mayanja alias Joseph Kinuthia appeared before Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi where he denied three corruption charges of impersonating an investigator from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and attempting to extort by threats.

The suspect has been remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison until September 6th.

The prosecution is alleging that in March, 2014, Victor Mayanja identified himself to the then Bungoma Governor as an investigator with the EACC.

Mayanja is also accused of attempting to extort Ksh 100,000 from Lusaka through quid pro quo.

Elsewhere, two Tanzanians accused of child trafficking have been released on aKSh500,000 bond.

Kuvi Paulo Silva and Sita Yohana were charged with trafficking disabled children for exploitation in Kenya.

It is alleged that on diverse dates between the year 2019 and 2021 August, jointly with others not before the court, they transported and harbored a disabled child aged 14 years from Tanzania to Shauri Moyo in Kenya.

The prosecution says the accused had intended to exploit and abuse the child’s vulnerability.