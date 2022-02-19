Man charged Ksh 3M for dealing with game meat without licence

A court in Kajiado has fined a man Ksh 3 million or serve 5 years imprisonment for dealing with game meat without a permit from the Kenya Wildlife Service.

Kajiado Senior Resident Magistrate Becky Cheloti found William Muya Mwange guilty of possessing game meat weighing 10 Kgs with a street value of Sh 20,000 believed to be of a grant gazelle.

The 28-year-old was found on 2nd June 2021 by KWS officers dealing with the game meat at Saina estate in Kajiado Town.

The convict is a first time offender and the court granted him 14 days to appeal the case.

In the same court, another suspect Pantaleo Sankale pleaded not guilty to handling game meat contrary to the wildlife conservation act of 2013.

The court heard that on 20th November 2021 at around 13:30 hours while at Iloshoni area in Mashuuru Sub County the suspect was found dealing with the meat of a wildlife species suspected to be a zebra weighing approximately 200 kilograms.

The game meat was packed in three green manila sacks with a street value of Ksh100,000.

The suspect was apprehended by Kenya Wildlife Officers while ferrying the game meat on a motorcycle registration number KMDM 345B.

While appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Becky Cheloti the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges and will be released upon depositing a bond of Sh 200,000 or paying a cash bail of a similar amount.