Man charged with sexual assault of Mombasa blogger

A man has been charged with raping and causing actual body harm to a Mombasa based blogger, bringing the total number of suspects in the case to five.

At the Shanzu Court, Mr. Omar Ali Mohammed was charged with four offences related to the incident which has attracted public interest.

The charges include conspiracy to commit a felony and abduction with intent to confine.

Prosecution told Court the suspect conspired with four other individuals to abduct the blogger.

The Court, further, heard that the suspect assaulted the blogger with kicks and fists, causing him actual bodily harm. The suspect denied all charges before Shanzu Senior Resident Magistrate Robert Mbogo.

The suspect who was arrested at Lunga Lunga along the Kenya/Tanzania border, has been remanded at Shimo La Tewa prison until November 15, pending bail application.

Mr. Mohammed’s arraignment comes six weeks after four people were charged with abduction and sodomy of the blogger in the same court.

The four, namely Abdul Athman, Violet Adera, Esther Muthoni and Haji Babu denied the charges.