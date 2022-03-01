Man charged with trafficking 108 Ethiopians in Kiambu

A man has been charged for trafficking 108 Ethiopian nationals.

Husuman Moche, a Somali national appearing before Kahawa Law Courts Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache denied the two charges of human trafficking.

The suspect was arrested last month alongside Kelvine Wambui, Daniel Jamhuri, and Rosemary Nyambura in Mugumo Estate in a house in Posh Mugumo Estate in Kiambu by detectives drawn from the Transnational and Organized Crime Unit and detained at Muthaiga police station.

Through a miscellaneous application made in Court by the Prosecution, the three were released and referred to State Prosecution Witnesses.

The charge sheet stated that on February 18, 2022, in Mugumo Estate Kiambu, jointly with others, not before court trafficked by harboring 61, Ethiopian Nationals for the purpose of exploitation by means of deception.

On a second count Moche denied trafficking by harboring 47 minors, the court directed that Moche be detained at Muthaiga police station after the prosecution opposed his application on bail.

The court also directed that the matter be fast-tracked due to the interest of the minors in safe custody aged between 13 and 17 years.

The Chief Magistrate said that the case is an urgent and delicate matter saying having 47 minors in safe custody, in line with section 53 of the constitution, is in the best interest of a child whether the child is a victim or in conflict with the law that this matter is heard on the March 3 and 4 consecutively where she orders all the 108 Immigrants to appear before her as she makes her determination.