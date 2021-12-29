Man commits suicide in Mwingi after his motorbike was stolen

A 23-year-old man from Mwingi town has committed suicide after his motorbike was stolen a month ago.

Nicholas Nzau, a hawker hanged himself inside his bathroom in their rental house in Mwingi.

His wife Ruth Mwikali, said she had left him with their four-month-old daughter in the house before he took his life.

“My husband’s motorbike was stolen a month ago leaving him demorolized as it was his mode of transport in his hawking business,’ she said.

Nzau is said to have bought the motorbike at Ksh 140,000 and could not come to terms with its disappearance.

Ruth says she returned home to find the door of their house locked from inside. She called her husband severally but the phone calls went unanswered.

She then decided to break the door and found her husband’s body dangling from the roof. She informed her relatives and neighbors before reporting the matter at Mwingi police station.

The deceased body was moved to Mwingi level 4 hospital mortuary by Mwingi police officers.