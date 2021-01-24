Man arrested for defiling, impregnating 13 year old daughter

A 35 year old man reported to have repeatedly defiled before impregnating his 13 year old daughter in Murang’a’s Kigumo area was arrested by detectives Saturday.

Gatumbi Primary School head teacher on noticing the condition of the class five pupil, took the child to a local hospital where she was confirmed to be six months pregnant.

According to a statement on DCI twitter handle, the inquiry into the situation revealed that the father was responsible, with the school going child narrating how he had slept with her severally since July 2020.

The girl has since been put under the care of a children’s officer at a rescue centre in Muthithi, with the suspect in custody as further investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Albert Lelei Ntuitai has finally been arrested for the murder of the late Chief Inspector Henry Odongo Sindani after being on the run for four years.

Before his macabre killing, the late Chief Inspector Odongo was the OCS Muthithi Police Station in Kigumo, Murang’a County.

The suspect then a Police driver had on June 26th 2016, walked into the station’s report office, picked a quarrel with his boss and shot him nine times in cold blood, before disappearing.

On Saturday at midday, detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, who have been on his trail smoked him out of his hideout in Senetoi, Narok South.

Previous attempts to arrest him had proved futile after he escaped the DCI dragnet for a number of times, prompting detectives to change tact.

He is currently being processed to answer to the crime.