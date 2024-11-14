Man denies blackmailing pastor over nude photos

A Kericho Court has directed the Registrar of Persons to confirm the identity of a 25-year-old man charged with extorting money from a man of God by threatening to share his nude photos on Facebook while posing as a woman eager for a relationship.

The accused, Hillary Cheruiyot Kosgei, had pleaded not guilty to three counts of extortion, publishing false information and failing to register for an identification card, on 14 October 2024 when he appeared before Kericho Senior Resident Magistrate Felistar Nekesa.

Kosgei, who is out on bond, committed the felony on diverse dates between 28 July and 6 September 2024 at an unknown place using Safaricom and Airtel sim cards he knowingly communicated with Pastor Samuel Kiplangat Mutai, 54, threatening to release his nude photos on Facebook thereby causing him apprehension and emotional distress.

The Court allowed the amendment of the charge sheet, to produce a copy of the hard disk for the accused person in addition to presenting a report from the Registrar of Persons to confirm identification card registration particulars of the accused person.

Kosgei is said to have sent nude photos on Whatsapp and text messages as well as messages on Facebook using two mobile phones through Safaricom, Airtel and Telcom sim cards to the complainant.

The prosecution has lined up five witnesses to testify against the accused in the trial.

Magistrate Nekesa set the hearing of the case to commence on 18, November 2024.