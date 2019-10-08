Man denies possessing 100 bullets before Maralal court

A 25-year-old man arrested for being in possession of 100 bullets at Kisima trading center in Samburu central sub county has pleaded not guilty before a Maralal court.

Lelekupa Toloris denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Richard Koech and was detained for one more week.

Lelekupa Toloris pleaded not guilty to the charge of being in possession of 100 rounds of ammunition. The prosecution argued the ammunition was to be used in a manner prejudicial to public order.

Toloris also denied being in illegal possession of a military bag before Principal Magistrate Richard Koech.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Toloris was arrested by police officers at Kisima trading center in Samburu central sub county. He will be detained for seven days pending the pre-bail trial on 14th October 2019.

The County Commander commended members of the public for working with the police to ensure the suspect was arrested urging them to continue working with government to prevent insecurity in the area.