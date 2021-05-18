Man fined Kshs.70,000 for assaulting police officer in Makueni

A Makueni court has fined a middle aged man Kshs. 70, 000 or in default serve one year in prison for assaulting a police officer.

Denis Katanga, who appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate (SRM), George Sagero, was found guilty of assaulting Benjamin Muindi, police officer attached at the Industrial Area Police Station, causing bodily harm.

Katunga committed the offence on November 24, 2020 at Kaseve village, in Makueni Sub-county.

The Court heard that on the fateful day, Muindi who was on leave at the time was driving home when he was stopped by the accused at Kaseve Market and asked why he had been talking ill about him.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Police Officer then alighted from his vehicle and the accused attacked him.

A medical report presented before the court, showed that Muindi sustained injuries on the upper side of the right eye, left shoulder and right hand.

While handing over the sentence the Magistrate said the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had committed the offence.

“I find that the prosecution has proved the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt, he is convicted under section 251 of the Penal Code”, said Sagero.

In mitigation, Kioko pleaded for leniency, saying he has a young family that depends on him.

The accused was given fourteen days to appeal.