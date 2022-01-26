Man found guilty of attempted murder of mother two years ago

A 26-year old Murang’a man has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison after a court found him guilty of attempting to kill his mother two years ago.

Chief Magistrate Peter Maina delivering the judgment said the evidence produced before the court proved beyond any doubt that Benson Maina attempted to kill his mother on October 5, 2020.

Maina was accused of attacking his mother Ann Wamuyu with a machete at Gaturi Village of Murang’a East Sub County leaving her nursing grievous injuries.

In her testimony, Wamuyu told the court that her son started abusing drugs after dropping out of college.

She told the court how the son used to threaten to kill her reflecting on how on a fateful day she was cut severally by the son.

Wamuyu noted that she was admitted at Murang’a Level 5 hospital where she spent several months receiving treatment.

“After I was attacked with a panga, neighbours who responded to my cry for help, rushed me to Murang’a Level 5 hospital where I was admitted for several months,” said Wamuyu in her testimony.

Another prosecution’s witness, Evelyne Wangari said she heard screams and when she rushed to the scene, she witnessed the accused attacking his mother with a panga.

A cousin of the accused, Duncan Mwangi said he was with the complainant when her son attacked her adding that they were forced to rush the mother to a hospital.

In his defence, the accused stated that he was one of the heirs of his late father’s estate denied the incident of attacking her mother.

Maina added that the witnesses were forced to lie and implicate him of committing the offence.

The magistrate said the evidence produced by the prosecution’s side was corroborative and proved that the accused committed the offence.

Maina who failed to mitigate was given 14 days to appeal.